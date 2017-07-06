“Is Flora your real name?”
I peered at the terse email on my computer screen, where an unknown reader named Brian was asking a rather strange question of me.
“I’ve heard that it’s not your name – so for the sake of a blogging presentation I’m giving next week, could you please tell me?”
My first reaction was to laugh outright. Whoever would christen their blog ‘Flora the Explorer’ if their name was actually Charlotte or Poppy or Gertrude?! But aside from his blunt attitude, Brian did actually have a point.
If he had reason to doubt my real name, what else was debatable? What is the reality of this double life lived both online and off?
Who am I online?
Writing about your life on the internet means it’s sometimes hard to see a line. When I first started this site I had no clue it was even possible for people I hadn’t met to read about me – but nowadays I can’t really help being personal in my writing, knowing full well that it invites strangers to draw their own conclusions.
Yet it still feels like something’s not quite authentic. In trying to put my finger on it, I wanted to investigate what kind of person I think I come across as.
I’m definitely a traveller.
The last two months have been extensively travel-filled, and I’ve barely stopped moving.
I hitched a ride in a tour van through Europe with a Chilean band; explored Menorca alongside dozens of bloggers, vloggers and social media ‘influencers'; headed into the Scottish highlands for a music festival and some offline life beside the lochs; and somehow found myself traversing the length of Queensland, Australia for nearly a fortnight.
Yet before May began I hadn’t left the country in 2017 – and if I’m honest, I hadn’t really wanted to.
I’m also a writer.
As ever, I try to write about these experiences with carefully thought-out language, colourfully suitable photos and an overall sense of narrative and purpose. I edit and proof-read and edit again, taking the time to decide exactly how I want to tell these stories.
But precisely because of that delay in the retelling, something gets lost along the way. The reality of these trips goes a little differently.
I’m often a disorganised mess.
At 6am I wake to a mess of a bedroom. There’s a half-opened suitcase on the floor, spilling over with clothes and shoes still to be packed. Our adopted cat is meowing plaintively from the garden outside because I haven’t fed her yet.
I’ve woken up multiple times already, of course: the night preceding any kind of travel usually makes my subconscious go into anxious overdrive. How many alarms have I set to snooze in my half-slumbering state? Am I going to miss my flight/train/bus?
Spoiler: in almost thirty years I don’t think I ever have. But I panic nevertheless.
Over years of travel I’ve established a routine amongst the mess – but now that travelling has actually become part of my profession, it’s harder to make space for the writing I want to produce.
As a result I have to admit that recently I’ve become a bit burnt-out with blogging. Well, that’s not true exactly. It’s not the writing of blog posts which tires me.
It’s social media.
I market the version of myself which social media wants.
Maintaining a travel blog means covering all your bases in real-time on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and a myriad of other places too. The bigger your audience grows, the more demanding and more pressurised these channels become.
It’s not just posting pretty photos and interesting captions: you have to consider how this information will be absorbed, and decide how best to commandeer more readers, fans and followers.
Do you ever dream in colour? 🌈❤️ I’ve never been good at asking for photos of myself – – something to do with self-consciousness, along with my stubbornly British ‘I don’t want to inconvenience anybody’ streak – – but I’m slowly learning to challenge that part of myself. The doorway I’m standing in here, down a little sidestreet close to the sea in Menorca, was too colourful an opportunity to pass up 😍
I’m absolutely not complaining about this. I’m so absurdly grateful that tourism boards and companies appreciate my writing enough that they want me to tell stories about their destinations. And I’m more than happy to market myself as some kind of brand – even if it feels a little bizarre.
It’s just that more often than not, I feel like the expectations of social media don’t align with the way I want to communicate. I cringe when I have to ask someone to take my photo as I pose – but those are the images which do best on Instagram. I can feel my stories bubbling over into the generic, because round-up articles and top ten lists get more traffic and SEO and all the other bits and pieces for online success.
Trying to mix it all together amongst an ever-changing reality
My parents both worked in the theatre, so I’ve grown up with an acute awareness of what it means to don a costume, or slip into a new character. Essentially, I know how to disguise particular parts of myself.
I’ve talked about the concept of an alter-ego in blogging before, and that alter-ego can take multiple different forms. In travel I often feel like a chameleon: because depending where I’m travelling to, my own version of reality changes.
For instance, throughout my journeys in Menorca and Scotland and Australia I could see myself in abruptly different bubbles of life. As the kinds of people around me changed, I duly altered how I behaved too.
Being one of sixty ‘social media influencers’ in Menorca
For a week, I explored the Spanish island of Menorca with a group of YouTubers and Instagrammers, fashion bloggers and travel writers, Pinterest queens and drone experts, comedians and dancers. One woman has her own lipstick range; another wrote a book on the history of sex; a third has cornered the Instagram market in paper cutouts.
Everyone was at the top of their game, and I had to step up accordingly.
Moreover, everyone was part of an environment I’ve spent the last seven years learning and understanding. Conversations revolved around Instagram, Facebook and social media tactics, and most of our explorations were documented via drones and expensive camera gear. I was active, sociable, always networking, and always online.
Being an offline hippy in Scotland
A day later I was at a music festival in Scotland, where I had no wifi and barely touched my camera. Surrounded by people who wash in rivers, live in vans and favour camping and hiking over makeup tutorials and website traffic statistics, I changed my behaviour completely.
I was the quiet one, the observer, taking in everything that was happening instead of being loud, chatty and ‘on’. I stopped posting on social media, and immediately felt like I was suffering internet withdrawal.
Being a professional blogger in Australia
When I set out for a press trip to Australia a few days later, I threw myself into full-on work mode.
It was my job to be exploring Queensland alongside other bloggers, and I was constantly primed to be professional: taking notes, making recordings, diligently posting to every one of my social media channels and pushing my boundaries constantly so I’d have good content to utilise afterwards.
Being myself in East London
And then I came back to London, to a quiet flat and the glass-topped desk which I can see straight through to the floor. Suddenly my days were quiet: an open balcony door, the birds chirping outside, and so much space and time to write and to think.
I sometimes feel like we collect different versions of ourselves – and in an effort to fit amongst a particular crowd we pull one of those selves from the pack, like a magician mid-card trick.
So what links these selves together? What’s the linchpin – the backbone – of who we are?
Writing is my backbone
It’s easiest to recognise that link during the in-between moments. When there’s nothing expected from you, how do you regain your energy again?
I find myself taking space from the journeys. I tap out keyboard strokes on trains, glancing apologetically at the woman opposite who thinks I’m encroaching on her table space. I scribble jolted words in a little notebook while crammed inside a van amongst guitar cases and slumbering musicians. I scroll through Evernote on my phone at 30,000 feet while the plane’s cabin lights dim. My eyes ache, and I really should be sleeping.
And more often than not, I repeat phrases silently in my head, waiting for the moment when I can eventually record them somewhere.
Because as ever, writing is my safe space. It’s where I come to decompress, to re-evaluate, and to re-energise. Writing is the way I connect my experiences together, be they travel related or purely personal or somewhere in between.
Why do we live out our lives online?
I guess the point I’m struggling to make is the importance of questioning why we do what we do.
Why do I write this blog? What is my reasoning for publishing my words online? I don’t think I’m actively trying to ‘influence’ anyone. That’s not the point for me. The reason I do it is because travel and writing, hand in hand, make me inordinately happy.
It’s about the world: a seemingly unquenchable thirst to explore every nook and cranny of it, to hunt out the fascinating details which someone else might not have seen, and to
It’s about people: the ones who fascinate me enough to write about, and the ones whose reactions inspire me to keep writing.
It’s about telling stories: re-constructing a world on paper, and giving shape to the way I interpret that space.
In Menorca I had a conversation with fellow ‘online influencers’ (a term I’d never give myself, by the way!) about this topic: about the challenges of representing our real selves in an increasingly commercial online world.
Our collective conclusion was that we all do this because we have passion. We have a constant need to push our creative boundaries – and simply to create in general – but I still maintain that conveying what’s real is still a crucial part of that.
Authenticity is probably the most valued part of publishing your life online, so although I don’t think I have to justify my online identity (and particularly not to Brian!), perhaps my aim now is to be more honest in the content I produce, regardless of what platform it appears on.
And perhaps to produce it quicker, before the impetus disappears.
Have you ever doubted your online self, or wondered who you appear to be in this internet world? Does it matter to you?
NB: This article is part of a new series called ‘Behind The Blog’ — where I delve into all the bizarre elements of living out your life online. Keep an eye out for further articles on this topic!
Flora, thank you for so eloquently explaining how I feel sometimes.
I think when you have done this for so long it’s easy to lose track of the ‘why’. I know I’ve got so distracted with the business side and social media element of blogging I start to wander what the point of it all is.
And for me, it’s about creating and connecting.
Thanks so much lovely! It’s great to hear you sometimes feel the same. Making connections through writing online is undoubtedly my favourite part of the whole process – I just need to make sure not to lose sight of that
Dear Flora Thank you for your latest blog and the lovely photos Lovely you.Butterfly and Cat.A very interesting article I often dream in colour sometimes I dream of people I have never met.I often wonder what is going on.. Good Wishes Frederick
I’m so glad you enjoyed it, Frederick!
Lovely, thoughtful stuff, as always.
For me, it always comes back to the writing, or more specifically getting lost in telling the right kind of stories. There was a fun thing shared on Twitter a while back:
Day 1 of not writing: my writing is sh*t.
Day 2 of not writing: I am sh*t.
Day 3 of not writing: everything is sh*t.
Kinda hit home for me. When I don’t write, really really *write*, the self-doubt rushes in.
This online-career stuff is weird and hard. It’s hard to identify yourself, let alone be yourself, when you’re forced to wear so many hats. (The blogger-influencer hat definitely doesn’t fit me. Maybe my head is too big.) And “authenticity” has now become a marketing buzzword, following “storytelling” and “live like a local” and other stuff. So it’s possible to see something yelling “BE YOURSELF” that’s pretty much pressuring you to conform to something that you have to pay for. That stuff we can all do without.
Controversial suggestion:
We are not our online personas. When we try to be, we can go crazy.
In fact, we are our work.
*That’s* what speaks for us.
Any time we lose our sense of identity, we tend to think:
“Am I being the real me? What is my online presence saying about me? What is it saying about what I really believe in? What am I trying to do in the world? What am I FOR?”
All those things are too big and too impossible to grapple with. But maybe a better way is to say:
“Is my work speaking for me? What is it saying about me? What is it saying about what I really believe in? What’s it trying to do in the world? What’s it FOR?”
I could do something with that.
I love it when my articles provoke a controversial Mikeachim comment
Thank you so much for posting this. For me, there is a huge element of integrity in “authenticity.” I struggle with presenting a side of myself that doesn’t feel true. Like everything, there are pros and cons that we have to accept if we want whatever the thing is.
As you mention, one of the reasons I like traveling is the transformation that it forces on me. I’d prefer to think of it as highlighting certain parts of ourselves rather than disguising them.
I totally agree with the integrity which comes with being authentic, Marisa. It’s probably the biggest thing I’ve struggled with throughout my time blogging – but ultimately I’m proud of how I present myself!
I rather like the idea of thinking we ‘highlight’ some parts instead of ‘disguise’ others though – I’ll endeavour to bear that in mind more often now
Oh wow I loved this. Your words mirror exactly what I’ve been thinking and why I had so much anxiety with initially starting my blog: am I protraying an honest version of myself? If someone met me in person, would I meet the expectations that I set for myself? But then again you’re right; we’re all full of different types of “people” that can change with where we are and what we’re doing.
Loving this behind the blog series, already looking forward to the next one!
It’s great to hear you can empathise with this, Victoria! We put so much of ourselves online that it’d be hard to always live up to that version in real life
I’m excited to write more articles like this too!
Interesting and thought provoking blog post – Flora is a lovely name by the way! I am new to the blogging world – I thought it would be a good way to store my memories and encourage me to get out and explore more. It appears to be working so far and I’m enjoying reading travel blogs for inspiration, including yours
I’m so glad you’ve been enjoying my site, Rachel! Blogging is undoubtedly a fantastic way to put your travels into some kind of framework & to record them. Over the last six years I’ve found the way I travel changing because of blogging – for many kinds of reasons – hence needing to step back for a moment and see the bigger picture.
All the best for your blogging and travelling adventures – and thanks so much for the name compliments, too :p
As someone who knows you on and offline, I think you’re one of the most authentic bloggers. Keep up the great work. I want to talk books with you soon. And also yes to all Mike says always.
<3
Thanks for writing this Flora, I can really relate!
Sometimes the whole social media side of blogging makes me feel really weird. I absolutely cringe at the thought of posing for pictures, but I now know that when I do post a picture with me in it, it does get more engagement.
I started my blog because I love writing longform stories about travel experiences, but I also know the SEO-friendly posts are the ones people seek out. I think being an introvert and a blogger doesn’t always go hand in hand, and sometimes I wonder what I’m actually doing! But, at the end of the day, reading blogs that are more about the narrative, like yours, make me feel better about what I’m doing!
Online is the curated self, even Snaps and IG Live are planned. All the internet’s a stage. https://wellsbaum.blog/2017/06/12/all-the-internets-a-stage/
Eine Frau hat ihre eigene Lippenstift-Reihe; Ein anderer schrieb ein Buch über die Geschichte des Geschlechts; Ein dritter hat den Instagram-Markt in Papierausschnitten eingelassen.Thanks for the interesting article and the insight behind the scenes of a blogger, respectively the identity of a blogger. That was all very interesting. It also impressed me, that your travels are so sociable. “One woman has her own lipstick series, another wrote a book about the history of gender, a third has admitted the Instagram market in paper excerpts.” That sounds wonderfully colorful!
So refreshingly honest. I think bloggers (and other people who have online presences) who continually contemplate the questions you raise produce the most meaningful and authentic work. Otherwise it can be too easy to get caught up in some of the more superficial aspects.