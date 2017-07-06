Who is Flora The Explorer?























I’m Flora, a freelance writer, traveller and avid volunteer with an obsession for hunting out the weirdnesses of the world.



Over the last seven years I've lived in Florence & San Francisco, worked in India & Iceland, volunteered in Nepal & Lithuania, and more recently spent eighteen months attempting to become fluent in Spanish while journeying around South America. After stints as as a Colombian journalist, a Bolivian artificial limb maker and a Brazilian builder, I’ve come back to London for my Masters degree - and to plan my next adventure.



My vague aim is to visit every continent twice before I turn thirty one – and explore as much of the world as possible in the meantime! Follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Alternatively, you can read more here...